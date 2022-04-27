How to Watch Jim Knous at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Knous enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Knous' Statistics
- Knous has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Knous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
E
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
