Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Knous plays from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Knous enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 58th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Jim Knous at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Knous' Statistics

Knous has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Knous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC E $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0

