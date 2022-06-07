May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jim Knous prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Knous shot -1 and placed 56th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

How to Watch Jim Knous at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Knous' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Knous has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Knous has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151

