How to Watch Jim Knous at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Knous shot -1 and placed 56th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Knous' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Knous has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Knous has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
