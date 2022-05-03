How to Watch Jim Knous at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Knous looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 13th shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Knous' Statistics
- Knous has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)