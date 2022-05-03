How to Watch Jim Knous at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jim Knous putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Knous looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 13th shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Jim Knous at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Knous' Statistics

Knous has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC E $0

