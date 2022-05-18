How to Watch Jinichiro Kozuma at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Jinichiro Kozuma is in 78th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Jinichiro Kozuma at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Kozuma's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Kozuma has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kozuma has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
35
+1
$50,098
