How to Watch Jinichiro Kozuma at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Jinichiro Kozuma plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

At the PGA Championship, Jinichiro Kozuma struggled, failing to make the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Jinichiro Kozuma at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Kozuma's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kozuma has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Kozuma has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 35 +1 $50,098

