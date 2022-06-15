How to Watch Jinichiro Kozuma at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the PGA Championship, Jinichiro Kozuma struggled, failing to make the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Jinichiro Kozuma at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kozuma's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kozuma has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Kozuma has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
35
+1
$50,098
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)