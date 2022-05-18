How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Joaquin Niemann putts on the 12th green during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Joaquin Niemann carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Niemann's Statistics

Niemann has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.

Niemann has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

