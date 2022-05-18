How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Joaquin Niemann carded a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Niemann's Statistics
- Niemann has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Niemann has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
