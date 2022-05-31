How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 23rd-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Niemann's Statistics
- Niemann has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Niemann has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Over Niemann's last five trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish here is 21st.
- Niemann has made the cut three times in his last five events at this course.
- The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Niemann missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
