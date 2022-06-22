How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann finished 36th in the Travelers Championship in 2021, shooting a -4 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 23-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Niemann's Statistics
- Niemann will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Niemann has finished below par five times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Niemann has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Niemann finished 36th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)