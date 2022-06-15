How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Joaquin Niemann misses his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann enters the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 coming off a third-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Niemann's Statistics

Niemann has made the cut in six straight events.

Niemann has finished five rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 12 rounds, Niemann has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Niemann has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563

