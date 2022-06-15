How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann enters the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 coming off a third-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent competition.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Niemann's Statistics
- Niemann has made the cut in six straight events.
- Niemann has finished five rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Niemann has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Niemann has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
