How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the PGA Championship, Joel Dahmen struggled, missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Dahmen didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC -1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250

Regional restrictions apply.