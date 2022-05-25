How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the PGA Championship, Joel Dahmen struggled, missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Dahmen didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
