How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joel Dahmen reacts after a putt on the eighth hole green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at +8, good for a 51st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 10 rounds.

Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC -1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

Regional restrictions apply.