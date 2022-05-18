How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at +8, good for a 51st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)