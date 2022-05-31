How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 32nd at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Dahmen has an average finish of 58th in his recent stops at this course.
- In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut three times.
- Dahmen last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
-1
$0
