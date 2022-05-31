How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 32nd at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Dahmen has an average finish of 58th in his recent stops at this course.

In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut three times.

Dahmen last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC -1 $0

