How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 32nd at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Dahmen's Statistics

  • Dahmen has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • Dahmen has an average finish of 58th in his recent stops at this course.
  • In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut three times.
  • Dahmen last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

63

+6

$18,228

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+9

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

51

+8

$21,762

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

12

-9

$140,667

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

-1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
