How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 20th in this tournament a year ago, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Dahmen has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Dahmen last played at TPC River Highlands in 2020 and finished 20th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762

Regional restrictions apply.