How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 20th in this tournament a year ago, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Dahmen has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Dahmen last played at TPC River Highlands in 2020 and finished 20th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)