How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joel Dahmen reacts after a putt on the eighth hole green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC after a 32nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last tournament he appeared in.

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667

Regional restrictions apply.