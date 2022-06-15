How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Muirfield Village GC after a 32nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)