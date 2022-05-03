How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen finished 18th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a -1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Dahmen's Statistics
- Dahmen has carded five straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Dahmen last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished 23rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
74
+4
$23,640
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
