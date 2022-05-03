How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joel Dahmen looks down the ninth fairway during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen finished 18th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a -1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dahmen's Statistics

Dahmen has carded five straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Dahmen last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished 23rd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC -1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 74 +4 $23,640

