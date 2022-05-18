How to Watch John Daly at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Daly had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the PGA Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch John Daly at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Daly's Statistics
- Daly has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Daly has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+7
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 20-23
PGA Championship
MC
+27
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
