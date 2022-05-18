How to Watch John Daly at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

John Daly had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the PGA Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch John Daly at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club

Daly's Statistics

Daly has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Daly has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +7 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 May 20-23 PGA Championship MC +27 $0

