How to Watch John Huh at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; John Huh hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch John Huh at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Huh's Statistics

Huh has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In 2018, Huh's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 42nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103

Regional restrictions apply.