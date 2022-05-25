How to Watch John Huh at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Huh's Statistics
- Huh has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2018, Huh's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 42nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
