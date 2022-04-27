Skip to main content

How to Watch John Huh at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; John Huh hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; John Huh hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and John Huh is in 21st position with a score of -4.

How to Watch John Huh at the Mexico Open

Huh's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Huh has finished below par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

41

-4

$30,530

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

62

+1

$8,103

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

66

-1

$16,536

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy