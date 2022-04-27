How to Watch John Huh at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and John Huh is in 21st position with a score of -4.
How to Watch John Huh at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Huh's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Huh has finished below par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
66
-1
$16,536
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
