John Huh seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 50th at the par-72 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2018.
How to Watch John Huh at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Huh's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
