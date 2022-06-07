How to Watch John Huh at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; John Huh plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 50th at the par-72 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2018.

How to Watch John Huh at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club

Huh's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 12 -4 $178,500 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530

