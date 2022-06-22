How to Watch John Huh at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 25th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.
How to Watch John Huh at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Huh's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Huh last played at TPC River Highlands in 2018 and placed 61st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
