How to Watch John Huh at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; John Huh plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 25th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.

How to Watch John Huh at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Huh's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Huh last played at TPC River Highlands in 2018 and placed 61st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 12 -4 $178,500 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287

