How to Watch John Huh at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off a 42nd-place finish in the Mexico Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch John Huh at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Huh's Statistics
- Huh will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Huh has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Huh last played this course in 2018, finishing 64th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
66
-1
$16,536
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)