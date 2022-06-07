John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019. Barracuda Golf Friday 092 John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019.

John Merrick looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch John Merrick at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Merrick's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Merrick has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 75 +10 $12,805 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0

