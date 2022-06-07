How to Watch John Merrick at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Merrick looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch John Merrick at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Merrick's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Merrick has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
75
+10
$12,805
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
