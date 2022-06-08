How to Watch John Rollins at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Rollins takes to the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
How to Watch John Rollins at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Rollins' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Rollins has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Rollins has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+11
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)