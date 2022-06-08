Jun 22, 2013; Cromwell, CT, USA; John Rollins on the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC at River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

John Rollins takes to the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

How to Watch John Rollins at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Rollins' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Rollins has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Rollins has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +9 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +1 $0 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree MC +11 $0

Regional restrictions apply.