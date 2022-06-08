Skip to main content

How to Watch John Rollins at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 22, 2013; Cromwell, CT, USA; John Rollins on the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC at River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

John Rollins takes to the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

How to Watch John Rollins at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Rollins' Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Rollins has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Rollins has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+1

$0

October 28-31

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

MC

+9

$0

July 15-18

Barbasol Championship

MC

+1

$0

June 10-13

Palmetto Championship at Congaree

MC

+11

$0

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
