How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Johnson Wagner plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Johnson Wagner carded a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Mexico Open trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Wagner's Statistics

Wagner has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Wagner has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Wagner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 60 -3 $19,488 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship 55 -5 $14,976 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 22-25 3M Open MC +1 $0

