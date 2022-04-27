How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Johnson Wagner carded a 60th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Mexico Open trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Wagner's Statistics
- Wagner has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Wagner has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Wagner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
60
-3
$19,488
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
55
-5
$14,976
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
