How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Johnson Wagner missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Wagner's Statistics
- Wagner has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Wagner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
60
-3
$19,488
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
55
-5
$14,976
