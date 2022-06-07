How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jonas Blix and Johnson Wagner congratulate each other after play during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Johnson Wagner missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Wagner's Statistics

Wagner has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Wagner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +11 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 60 -3 $19,488 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship 55 -5 $14,976

