How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Johnson Wagner shot +5 and took 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Location: Potomac, Maryland
Wagner's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wagner has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wagner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- Wagner last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed 41st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
60
-3
$19,488
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
55
-5
$14,976
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
