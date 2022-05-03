May 14, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Jonas Blix and Johnson Wagner congratulate each other after play during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson Wagner shot +5 and took 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Johnson Wagner at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Wagner's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Wagner has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wagner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Wagner last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed 41st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 60 -3 $19,488 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship 55 -5 $14,976 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0

