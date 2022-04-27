How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jon Rahm tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Jon Rahm leads the pack with a score of -7.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rahm's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 17 +2 $183,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880

Regional restrictions apply.