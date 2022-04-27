How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Jon Rahm leads the pack with a score of -7.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rahm's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
