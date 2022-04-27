Skip to main content

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jon Rahm tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Jon Rahm leads the pack with a score of -7.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open

Rahm's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

27

+4

$111,000

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

55

+2

$46,200

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

17

+2

$183,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

21

-7

$125,880

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
