How to Watch Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm competes in the 2022 PGA Championship after shooting -17 to win the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico in his most recent tournament.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm has qualified for the weekend in nine straight events.
- Rahm has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
