How to Watch Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jon Rahm misses a putt on #14 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm competes in the 2022 PGA Championship after shooting -17 to win the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm has qualified for the weekend in nine straight events.

Rahm has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 17 +2 $183,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880

