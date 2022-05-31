How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jon Rahm carded a 48th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking for better results.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm will attempt to make the cut for the 11th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Rahm has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.
- Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In Rahm's last four trips around this course, he's won the tournament once and has an average finishing position of 14th.
- Rahm has two made cuts in his last four attempts at Muirfield Village GC.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$35,000
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
