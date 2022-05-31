How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jon Rahm led the Memorial by six shots after three rounds, so his forced withdrawal likely cost him the $1.675 million winner's prize. The Memorial Tournament Pga Golf

Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jon Rahm carded a 48th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking for better results.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm will attempt to make the cut for the 11th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Rahm has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds.

Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In Rahm's last four trips around this course, he's won the tournament once and has an average finishing position of 14th.

Rahm has two made cuts in his last four attempts at Muirfield Village GC.

He missed the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $35,000 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 17 +2 $183,000

Regional restrictions apply.