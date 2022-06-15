How to Watch Jon Rahm at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Jon Rahm lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm, the defending champion in this tournamanet after shooting -4 on the par-71 course at The Country Club of Brookline a year ago, looks to repeat in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm will try to make the cut for the 12th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200

Regional restrictions apply.