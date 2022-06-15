How to Watch Jon Rahm at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm, the defending champion in this tournamanet after shooting -4 on the par-71 course at The Country Club of Brookline a year ago, looks to repeat in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm will try to make the cut for the 12th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
