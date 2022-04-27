How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Blixt's Statistics
- Blixt has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Blixt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+16
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
