How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jonas Blixt tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Blixt looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blixt's Statistics

Blixt has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Blixt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC +16 $0

Regional restrictions apply.