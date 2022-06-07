Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt placed 44th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, shooting a -3 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Blixt's Statistics
- Blixt has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Blixt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+12
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)