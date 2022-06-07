Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Blixt placed 44th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, shooting a -3 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Blixt's Statistics

Blixt has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Blixt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +12 $0

