How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 9, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Jonas Blixt hits his tee shot at the 17th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Blixt looks for better results in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he finished 36th shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Blixt's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Blixt has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Blixt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Blixt's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 36th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

