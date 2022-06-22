How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt looks for better results in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he finished 36th shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Blixt's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Blixt has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Blixt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Blixt's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 36th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
