Jonas Blixt at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 25, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Jonas Blixt putts on the second green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Jonas Blixt carded a 28th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 U.S. Open aiming for better results.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blixt's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Blixt has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Blixt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.