Jonas Blixt at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

Last time out at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Jonas Blixt carded a 28th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 U.S. Open aiming for better results.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Blixt's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Blixt has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Blixt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
