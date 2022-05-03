How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Blixt shot +6 and finished 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blixt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Blixt has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Blixt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Blixt last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished 53rd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.