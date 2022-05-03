How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt shot +6 and finished 65th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Blixt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Blixt has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Blixt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Blixt last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished 53rd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0

How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
