How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Harbour Town Golf Links after a 70th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Byrd's Statistics
- Byrd has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
9
-13
$237,075
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)