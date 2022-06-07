How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He placed 14th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Byrd's Statistics
- Byrd has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)