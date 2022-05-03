How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Jonathan Byrd carded a 15th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Byrd's Statistics
- Byrd has made the cut in three straight events.
- Byrd has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
