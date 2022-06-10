How to Watch Jonathan Kaye at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Jonathan Kaye is in 143rd position with a score of +7.
How to Watch Jonathan Kaye at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Kaye's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kaye has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
