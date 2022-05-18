How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Joohyung Kim putts on the ninth green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Joohyung Kim enters the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his last competition.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Kim's Statistics

Kim has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing six straight with a better-than-average score.

Kim has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 49 -13 $21,723

