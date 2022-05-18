How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joohyung Kim enters the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his last competition.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing six straight with a better-than-average score.
- Kim has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
49
-13
$21,723
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)