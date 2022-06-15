How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Joohyung Kim putts on the ninth green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Joohyung Kim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 66 in the world.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 49 -13 $21,723

