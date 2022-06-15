How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joohyung Kim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 66 in the world.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
49
-13
$21,723
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)