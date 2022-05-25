How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) watches his shot on the seventh tee alongside Rory McIlroy during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Spieth's Statistics

Spieth will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Spieth has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Spieth last played this course in 2021, placing second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 2 -25 $991,900 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 1 E $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925

