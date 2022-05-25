How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Spieth's Statistics
- Spieth will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Spieth has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- Spieth last played this course in 2021, placing second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
2
-25
$991,900
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
1
E
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)