How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth looks for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship after he placed 30th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Spieth's Statistics
- Spieth has finished in the top five in each of his last two tournaments.
- Spieth has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in nine straight.
- Spieth has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 11 rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
2
-25
$991,900
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
1
E
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
