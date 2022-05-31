How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot on the first tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 2- 5, Jordan Spieth will aim to build upon his last performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot -1 and finished 18th at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Spieth's Statistics

Spieth has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.

Spieth has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Spieth has two top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last 10 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 24th.

Spieth has made the cut eight times in his last 10 events at this course.

Spieth last played this course in 2021, placing 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 2 -25 $991,900 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 1 E $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0

