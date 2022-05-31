Skip to main content

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot on the first tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot on the first tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 2- 5, Jordan Spieth will aim to build upon his last performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot -1 and finished 18th at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Spieth's Statistics

  • Spieth has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
  • Spieth has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
  • Spieth has two top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last 10 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 24th.
  • Spieth has made the cut eight times in his last 10 events at this course.
  • Spieth last played this course in 2021, placing 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

7

-5

$246,540

May 19-22

PGA Championship

34

+4

$61,607

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

2

-25

$991,900

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

1

E

$0

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+6

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NCAA GOLF
College Golf

NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy