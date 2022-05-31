How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 2- 5, Jordan Spieth will aim to build upon his last performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot -1 and finished 18th at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
Spieth's Statistics
- Spieth has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Spieth has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Spieth has two top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last 10 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 24th.
- Spieth has made the cut eight times in his last 10 events at this course.
- Spieth last played this course in 2021, placing 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
2
-25
$991,900
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
1
E
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
