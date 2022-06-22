How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth will appear in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 37th-place finish in Brookline, Massachusetts at the U.S. Open.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Spieth's Statistics
- Spieth has made the cut in six straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
- The last time Spieth golfed this course (2020), he placed 54th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
2
-25
$991,900
