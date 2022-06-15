How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 19th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Spieth's Statistics
- Spieth will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
2
-25
$991,900
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
1
-13
$1,440,000
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
