Jun 13, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Jordan Spieth practices on the driving range during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 19th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Spieth's Statistics

Spieth will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 2 -25 $991,900 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 1 -13 $1,440,000

