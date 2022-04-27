Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Joseph Bramlett finished the weekend at -4, good for a 48th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 looking for better results.
How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Bramlett's Statistics
- Bramlett has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
