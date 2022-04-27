Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Joseph Bramlett hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Joseph Bramlett finished the weekend at -4, good for a 48th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 looking for better results.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:

Bramlett's Statistics

Bramlett has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345

