Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Joseph Bramlett plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Bramlett enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Craig Ranch after a 51st-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Bramlett's Statistics

Bramlett has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Bramlett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0

