How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joseph Bramlett enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Craig Ranch after a 51st-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Bramlett's Statistics
- Bramlett has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Bramlett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
