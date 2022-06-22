How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Joseph Bramlett hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Bramlett will play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he finished 37th in the U.S. Open, shooting +7 at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bramlett's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Bramlett missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.