How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joseph Bramlett will play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he finished 37th in the U.S. Open, shooting +7 at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bramlett's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Bramlett missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)