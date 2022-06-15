How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joseph Bramlett putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Bramlett starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Bramlett's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Bramlett has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bramlett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360

