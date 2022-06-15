How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joseph Bramlett starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bramlett's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Bramlett has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Bramlett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)